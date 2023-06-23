We have often seen Bollywood actors making awkward comments about their female colleagues on the cameras. We recently told you about one such incident when Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor made misogynistic comments about Bollywood actresses’ intelligence. In today’s throwback piece, we will tell you about the time Sidharth Malhotra fat-shamed Parineeti Chopra in public. Scroll down for details.

Sid and Parineeti star together in Hasee Toh Phasee, which released in 2014 and was struggled at the box office. Co-starring Adah Sharma and others, the film is helmed by Vinil Mathew. A clip from one of the promotional events has surfaced, and it’s making headlines for all the negative reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Redditor took to the platform to share the clip in question, and it opens with a journalist asking Sidharth Malhotra about gaining weight for Ek Villain. Reacting to which he’s heard saying, “Koshish jaari hai. Main inse seekh raha hoon. Inse tips le raha ho kaise weight gain karna hai, ye mujhse tips le rahe kaise weight lose karna hai.” Soon after the video resurfaced, Sidharth Malhotra got trolled for his choice of words.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “I think that was a attempt to reduce her popularity,” while another said, “We’ll never how these off handed comments affected Pari, but wow, it must’ve been really hard to constantly have people talk about your weight and appearance on camera. I hope that she wasn’t too fazed by it. And if it did affect her, I hope she’s moved on from all the toxicity in a healthy way!”

A third netizen commented, “Her whole facial expression and body language changed as soon as he said it. What a douche thing to say, and that too in a public forum.”

While fourth one said, “It clearly effected her. She took 2 years off to lose weight when she was thriving and her career after that just went downhill.”

A fifth Redditor wrote, “She looked uncomfortable after he said it….”

“That’s such a disgusting thing to say. Nothing can make someone unattractive faster than unkindness,” “All these idiots cost parineeti her career. She was so gorgeous Chandigarh beauty type girl, and pura kachra hogya career ka,” another few comments read.

“No no, we won’t say anything bad about him. He is a gentleman. So what if he fat shamed Pari, cheated on Alia. He is not Ranveer or Ranbir” wrote another user.

Meanwhile on the personal front, Parineeti Chopra is all get to get hitched to AAP leader Raghav Chadha and the wedding is touted to be one big fat Indian wedding.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Dharmendra’s Marriage Before Hema Malini Resulted In Her Father Getting ‘Extremely Upset’ & She Said: “It Was Natural For Him…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News