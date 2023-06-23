Adipurush might make it as one of the most debated films the Indian film industry has ever seen. Just imagine, you get around 550 crores to retell a story that has been an important part of many of our lives and you decide to drain down every last penny of it to create a product that hurts the sentiments of millions at once.

I don’t remember when was the last time we saw a film which upset so many people at once. Why did Prabhas even agree to do a film like this? Are asking the optimists after getting past the concern of “How such films even do get made?” Have the makers’ Om Raut & Manoj Muntashir (writer) delivered a product that’s ahead of its time?

So ahead of its time that if archaeologists from the future get hold of a print of Om Raut’s version of Ramayana, they might declare that humanity ended in 2023. When a Japanese director like Yugo Sako took nearly a decade to conceptualize his version of Valmiki’s epic story but in the disguise of selling a ‘modern version’ of the same, how did the Adipurush team fail to understand the basic morals it’s based upon?

From changing statements of the Adipurush team to going to the extent to say Lord Hanuman is not a God, the team has been in the damage control mode since the release. They even kept one seat for Lord Hanuman in every theatre thinking that it’ll be a sign of worship. Little did they know, Lord Hanuman saw the film on Monday for real, resulting in the crash at the box office.

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, released last year, was allocated a budget of 1/10th of Adipurush’s mammoth investment and that had better VFX despite being very limited. With that little budget, the team manager hired the VFX team of Top Gun: Maverick, The Jungle Book, The Lion King and Godzilla Vs Kong. What did Adipurush do? Tried to copy Game Of Thrones, Thor & Hotel Transylvania only to be the ‘Abibas’ to their ‘Adidas’?

From completely ignoring Jatayu’s character arc to missing the most important conversations between Lord Rama & Ravana including when the latter dies, makers have made sure to ruin every department equally. Let’s not even go to the shabby lanes of its dialogues.

Have we failed to see Adipurush’s makers’ vision? Did they want to just unite all the religious groups in the country to maintain peace and that’s why became the scapegoat for everyone else to come together against a particular thing? Is this movie ahead of its time & its real motive isn’t to entertain but to bring all the Indians together because that’s what true art does, unite people. We mortals will pass away finding an answer for this but this film will stay forever.

