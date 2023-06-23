Kangana Ranaut has finally debuted as a producer with Tiku Weds Sheru, which has hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video today (June 23). Headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, the film is garnering negative to mixed reviews from the audience and critics. Since morning, the Queen actress has been focusing on positive reviews as she’s been sharing it all on her Twitter and in Insta stories.
Amidst the positive reviews, the actress has slammed the movie mafia for spreading fake reviews against Nawaz and Avneet Kaur starrer. The film sees a huge gap of 20 years between the leading actor, which became a talking point soon its official trailer was released.
Taking to her Insta stories, Kangana Ranaut called out haters who are reportedly doing everything to harm her film, Tiku Weds Sheru. She further revealed that the shayri in the film, which is being hailed by all, is written by her. The actress further bashed them for starting a smear campaign against the film ever before its release.
Kangana Ranaut wrote on Insta story, “People are sending me messages that they are loving the poetry in the film, yes all the shayari in the film is written by me.. also movie mafia doing everything to harm my film, fake reviews, and smear campaign started even before its release. Anyway, it’s streaming now please watch it for yourself or only ask your friends or people that you know about the reviews of the film if they saw it before you, don’t go by paid fake trends or reviews. also do write your feedback after you watch it… Happy watching Tiku Weds Sheru.”
In other Insta stories, Kangana Ranaut also opened up about the controversy around the age gap between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur and revealed before them Kangana was supposed to star alongside Irrfan Khan who also have the same age gap as them.
Coming back, have you watched Tiku Weds Sheru yet? If not yet are you planning to watch it? Do let us know.
