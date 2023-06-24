Mahesh Bhatt is a visionary in Bollywood, and no one can deny that. On the personal front, he’s just a human who has made, self-admittedly, several mistakes. He has always been honest about his lovers and enemies and never shied away from admitting them all. The filmmaker has been honest about his feud with Amitabh Bachchan and his affair with Parveen Babi. Many fans wonder if these two are connected in some ways but they might not know that he once called Big B vain and much more.

The director has admitted to being in an extra-marital affair with Parveen Babi. During their affair, he got to know about her mental health issues. In that phase, she even accused her co-star Amit Ji of trying to kill her.

While Mahesh Bhatt and Big B have never accepted their animosity, there was a time when the director said quite a few things about the star. As per India Today, he told Stardust, “In his white churidar-kurta and shawl, he (Amitabh Bachchan) thinks he is some god-damn messiah, when in actuality, he loves having an obsessed woman hovering around him. It makes him feel like God.”

For the unversed, Parveen Babi and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in movies like Kaalia, Deewar and Namak Halal. As per India Times, the actress and Mahesh Bhatt started dating in the late 70s. While the director was already married to Lorraine Bright, he began a live-in relationship with the actress. During that phase, he witnessed her deteriorating mental health. It was apparently around the same time when she accused Mr Bachchan of trying to kill her and even took a legal action against her.

While the actual reason behind Mahesh Bhatt’s dislike towards Amitabh Bachchan remains unknown, fans believe that might be linked to Parveen Babi. Currently, the two have apparently buried the hatchet and are on cordial terms.

