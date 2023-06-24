Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer ‘Munna Bhai’ series is considered one of the most successful franchises of Bollywood. The fans are eagerly waiting for the third part of the film. Amidst this, Arshad feels that the third instalment may not be made. Scroll down to know why.

Munna Bhai was first released in 2003, featuring Sanjay and Arshad in lead roles. It was followed by Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006. Both films received much appreciation from the audience, and there has been a long-standing question of whether the third instalment will be made.

During a conversation with India Today, Arshad Warsi opened up about the prospects of Munna Bhai 3. He said that, at this point, he wasn’t even sure. “Munna Bhai [3] may not happen, this is the weirdest thing. We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, an audience who wants to see it, actors who want to act in it, and still, it is not happening,” he said.

The actor also explained why it is taking so long for the third instalment of the beloved franchise to be made. He said, “The thing is, Raju [Hirani] is insanely perfectionist. He has 3 scripts which are brilliant, but there are some glitches. So, till the time he is not 100-200 per cent sure of the script, he won’t start it. When you ask him, he will always say yes, never says no. He will say ‘main kar raha ho.. ek baar script fix ho jaaye na, mujhe yeh pasand nahi woh pasand nahi’. Once he crosses that stage, he will start.”

The success of the two films had a domino effect on his career, as Arshad Warsi went on to feature in consecutive comedy movies like Hulchul, the Golmaal series, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and even Jolly LLB. He is currently basking in the glory of his series Asur 2.

