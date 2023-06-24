Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-led Adipurush is still facing backlash from the audience for the ill portrayal of the mythological drama Ramayan. Om Raut, being the director of the movie, and Manoj Muntashir, the writer of the film, got caught up in controversies from tapori language dialogues to poor VFX, change in plots and much more. From celebrities to audience, everyone is only stating negative facts about the movie.

However, there were a few reviewers who reviewed in favour of the movie and stated only the good points in their reviews. Now, a self-proclaimed film reviewer blasted truth bombs and shared dark secrets about the movie that might leave you shocked. Read further.

Two film reviewers sat down to break up the facts about the recently revealed movie Adipurush and revealed some shocking dark secrets about it. Honestly Saying Podcast collaborated with PJExplained on his podcast Youtube video and talked about how Adipurush makers spend 100 crores on their machinery to buy reviewers with money. Yes, that’s right. Honestly Saying Podcast said, “6 mahine jo liye hai inhone usmein yeh 100-150 crore rupay PR pe kharcha hai. PR machinery kharidi, kuch reviewers ko kharid liya inhone” and revealed that he also received a message about it.

PJExplained, then exclaimed that KRK had also ‘samosa’ to say good things about the movie Adipurush. Then, Honestly Saying Podcast further stated, “Mereko message aya ‘bhai Adipurush ka trailer release ho raha hai aapna bank account details de dijiye’ aur mera consistent usko reply gaya, maine kahan ‘bhai nahi ho payega’ aur phir neeche likh deta tha ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Woh banda last din tak mereko message karta raha ki ‘bhai aap paid reviews kardo’.”

Watch the full video clip here:

The two of them further talked about the misinterpretation of the story in their film, Lord Hanuman’s insult with those dialogues and what all went wrong in Adipurush. For the unversed, Prabhas plays Lord Ram’s character, Lord Ravana is played by Saif Ali Khan, while Kriti Sanon can be seen as Sita Maa.

Well, what are your opinion after knowing Adipurush got paid reviews? Let us know in the comments.

