Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood, and when the King gives advice or sets some standards and goals, his subjects (here fans) need to pay heed. An old video of SRK talking about relationships, what is needed to maintain trust, and how Gauri Khan deals with his affair rumours is going viral on social media. The actor has some sound advice, and fans should not miss it.

After meeting in Delhi in 1984 and dating for around six years, SRK and Gauri tied the knot on October 25, 1991, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. The power couple is now proud parents to Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

Shared on Instagram by a Shah Rukh Khan Fanpage (its.all.about.my.love.srk___) with the caption, “That’s Why Every Girl Wants A Man Like SRK❤️” the video sees King Khan give some sound advice. It begins with him answering Farah Khan – the video doesn’t include the question she asked, saying, “Genuinely mujhe lagta hai ki agar main joh Gauri kehti hai woh karu aur asal mein yeh 2 way street hain. Rishto mein boyfriend-girlfriend mein… whatever kind of relationship you have… husband-wife ke andar… thoda sa give and take agar rahe toh yeh sab baate aise clear aur samajh mein aati hai.”

Talking about how Gauri Khan handled rumours about his affairs, Shah Rukh Khan continued, “Jab mein Mumbai pehle shuru mein aaya tha, tab hero ki biwi hona sabko aisa lagta tha ki inke affairs hote hai, bahut insecurity hoti hai kissi bhi wife ko. Toh usne bahut clearly apni life ko aisa mold kiya ki agar woh mujhe baar baar puchti’ ki bhaiya aap iss heroine se kya… She realized ki nahi hai. So she stopped asking me those questions.”

Talking about his and Gauri Khan’s relationship, the Pathaan actor said, “Humari relationship bahut clean si ho gayi uss mamle mein. Aur jab woh mujhe itni freedom deti hai, toh yeh meri duty nahi banti – it’s my dharma, ki main bhi wohi karu joh usko aacha lagta hai. Main kabhi bhi shooting se wapis aaya 3 baje raat ko, main muh-haath dho ke, tayaar hoke maine yeh kabhi ghar me nahi kaha ki ‘main thak gaya hu.’ Because main jitna bhi thaka hu, main apne kaam mein thaka hu, ghar time is for my wife and children. I cannot be wrong with that.”

Check out the video of Shah Rukh Khan talking about how to maintain relationships and affairs here:

Commenting on the video, one Redditor wrote, “What about PC… Kjo ko bolke uska career khatm karne wali Gauri hi toh thi” Another calling it hypocritical added, “Chill guys, he is just reading scripts it’s not reality. His wife must have maniacal laughed while watching this.”

Sharing a lengthy reply stating that Bollywood wives are only concerned about money and their lifestyle – not anything else, a third wrote, “Bakwas Bollywood wives only bothered about money that’s why the actresses marry men who are divorced or married. They don’t care what the man is doing as long as they are maintaining a lifestyles. This is part of the show biz to act or be involved with the people. The industry has lots of affairs but they keep it indoors within the industry or else the Bollywood fantasy will break for people. They are humans having affairs taking drugs sleeping around kids too in this high life but all hidden and kept secret. Or else you are out like kangana and PC and shushant and many others. You either dance to their tune even srk was before yash raj made him famous. They compromise for their career and image.”

One more noted, “Wahhh kya speech hai…😂😂… Priyanka Chopra k sath isliye affair hua tha…ye movies me bhi no 1 rehna chahta hai or real life me bhi…reel or real life dono bhi ye acting krte hai” A fifth noted, “Haan bhai Priyanka ke saath machaya hai bahut”

Despite the backlash, some Shah Rukh Khan took to the comments and spread positivity. One wrote, “Gauri khan ma’am has won in life❤️” Another added, “Aap ke jaise insan is world me nhi h ohga.i luv srk❤️.”

