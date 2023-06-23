After taking a fantastic opening weekend of 113.50 crores, Adipurush (Hindi) couldn’t collect much during the weekdays, hence seeing the kind of drop which has never been witnessed before. Yes, there have been films that have fallen massively on the second and the third day after taking a fantastic start, case in point being Thugs Of Hindostan, Besharam and Shandaar, to name a few.

However, one can hardly recollect a film which actually did well right through Friday to Sunday but then nosedived in a big way from Monday onwards.

It’s clear that the film just couldn’t handle the kind of negativity that came its way, both from within the trade and industry, as well as the audiences who may or may not have actually watched it in theatres. The social media heat was too much to take for the film and the outrage was so intense over the weekend and especially by Sunday and Monday that it completely put a spanner in the plans of the Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer. The objectionable dialogues were changed too but by then it was too late as a result of which the weekdays could bring in just a little over 20 crores.

The film has now netted around 135 crores and while this is an open week ahead for next six days before SatyaPrem Ki Katha arrives on Thursday, it has to be seen how it stretches towards the 150 crores. That’s the number that Prabhas had scored with the Hindi version of Saaho and thought it would all be of academic interest now, it has to be seen if and when Adipurush crosses this mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

