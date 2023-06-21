Adipurush: Prabhas Starrer Becomes More Accessible To Mass Audiences, Ticket Prices To Start From Rs 150 Now!

‘Adipurush’ has the box office buzzing with a whopping 254-255.50 crores nett at the Indian box office in its first five days. The epic has been enjoyed by audiences Pan-India, and is especially a hit with kids. Directed by Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

To further encourage more families to come together and enjoy this visual spectacle in Hindi with edited and changed dialogues, the team of ‘Adipurush’ has now reduced the prices for the next two days.

With this development, mass audiences can now enjoy this full-blown cinematic experience of Adipurush in Hindi at prices starting from Rs 150 on 22nd and 23rd June.

Making it further affordable especially for families to enjoy the big screen visual spectacle ‘Adipurush’ in 3D at modest prices by paying a little extra for the 3d glasses as applicable by the theatres.

Did you watch the Prabhas starrer yet? Tell us in the space below.

