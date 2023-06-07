Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to return with Sameer Vidwans ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. After a stupendous run of ‘Bhool Bhualiyaa 2’ at the box office, fans are waiting with bated breath to see the duo spill the magic once again. The film, which also stars an ensemble cast including Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania, among others, is all set to hit the big screens on June 29.

From the past few months, the film has been in the making and has been the talk of the town owing to its leaked videos from the sets. Recently, the makers dropped the official trailer and its making all the right kind of buzz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This morning, we woke up to the news of Kartik Aaryan charging a whopping Rs 25 crore for his appearance in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. While there’s no official confirmation on the same, we dug deeper to find out about the salaries of other actors too. As we wait for the film to hit the silver screen, we will tell you who took how much home for their appearance in Sameer Vidwans directorial. Scroll down for details.

According to a report in Filmibeat, the leading duo Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani are the highest-paid actors amongst the whole cast in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. Reportedly, Kartik took home a whopping sum of Rs 25 crore, which is more than six times higher than what Kiara has been paid. The actress reportedly charged Rs 4 crore for her appearance.

Other actors like Gajraj Rao, who plays Kartik Aaryan’s on-screen father, and Supriya Pathak, who’s his on-screen mother, took home a pay cheque of Rs 1 crore and Rs 75 lakh, respectively.

Ritu Shivpuri and Shikha Talsania have reportedly been paid Rs 40 Lakh and Rs 22 Lakh for their appearance in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’

How much are you excited to watch ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ in theatres? Do let us know.

For more such interesting stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Claimed Of Being In An Abusive Marriage With Amrita Singh That Made Him Feel Worthless & Suffer Financially: “I’m Not Shah Rukh Khan, I Don’t Have That Kind Of Money”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News