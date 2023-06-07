Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was high on buzz before its big release. It is a multi-starrer led by Salman Khan and features Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Pooja Hegde, and Siddharth Nigam, amongst others. The Farhad Samji directorial turned out to be a ‘losing’ affair at the box office but Raghav Juyal has no regrets whatsoever. Scroll below for his reaction to the people calling it a failure.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned 110 crores in its lifetime. The film may have entered the 100 crore club but stayed far away from high expectations for a Salman Khan starrer. Raghav, who plays Salman’s brother in the movie, says that the action-romance flick turned out to be a blessing for him.

Reacting to the alleged box office failure of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Raghav Juyal told Hindustan Times, “I’m not in the league to worry about crores. For me doing a hundred crore movie is enough. I don’t know what Salman Khan thinks about it. But for me it has been good. You are as good as your last release. Jo bhi tha mere liye bohot accha tha. Rate badh gaye, ab aur kitne honestly bolu.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has at least turned out to be a happy place for someone! On the professional front, Raghav Juyal has as many as four films in the pipeline. He has Guneet Monga’s Yuddhra, a Karan Johar production and another undisclosed project in the kitty.

Talking about it all, Raghav Juyal added, “I try to live in the present, ab aage badho! Main atka nahi rehta. When I went to shoot for this movie, I didn’t have any baggage that I have done KKBKKJ.”

There were also reports that Raghav is secretly dating Shehnaaz Gill. Salman Khan hinted so during the trailer launch which created a lot of noise. But the actors broke the silence and rubbished the rumours.

