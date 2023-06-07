Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut in Bollywood in 2000 with Refugee along with Abhishek Bachchan. But she had always been a part of the industry. Her elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, worked with many A-listers before Bebo started acting. Obviously, the stars, including Aamir Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, got familiar with the diva. Despite all the familiarity, Kareena did not like one particular actor and found his acting bad. Yes, she was talking about Salman Khan!

Bebo and Salman have worked together in movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bodyguard, Main Aur Mrs Khanna and Kyon Ki. Their fans love their chemistry and their on-screen rapport. So what was Bebo’s problem with the actor? Scroll on to find out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan starred together for the first time in 2005 in Kyon Ki. The movie revolved around mental health issues and trauma. The audience loved their chemistry and wanted to see the two share more screen space. All that happened but what shocked everyone was an old interview of Bebo where she criticised Salman. As per Masala.com, the actress said, “I’m not at all a Salman fan. I don’t like him, he’s a very bad actor. I tell him that he hams all the time.”

Adding further, Kareena Kapoor Khan praised Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and said, “Aamir Khan’s good, I really liked him in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, but out of the Khans, I’m a total Shah Rukh fan”. Interestingly, in recent years, she worked with Aamir in movies like Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots and Talash.

And, of course, Bebo worked with SRK in Asoka and Ra.One as the leading lady. While talking more about King Khan, she added, “I’m totally in love with him. Don’t even ask me about him because if I start, I won’t stop talking about him for hours. Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh are the only two actors I admire. There is something about Shah Rukh that is amazing. He has that very boy next door appeal, which makes every girl want to take him home to her parents. His performances touch me.”

It is indeed always advisable to never say never! Despite Kareena’s criticism, she worked with Salman in not one but four movies!

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor On How He Gets To Know If His Work Is Liked Or Not By His Father Pankaj Kapur: “… Love The Fact That He’s Real With Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News