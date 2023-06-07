Saif Ali Khan is one of the leading actors in the Hindi film industry today, married to A-list actress Kareena Kapoor Khan with beautiful children, and his family background is also of high stature. The actor was previously married to Amrita Singh, who was much older than him, but the couple parted ways after 13 years of marriage, and a good part of the blame fell upon Saif, as he was allegedly labelled as irresponsible. Saif kept mum over his divorce but in an interview in 2005, he spoke a lot about his troubled marriage and here’s what he said back then.

Saif and Amrita met each other while filming Bekhudi, and the couple soon fell in love, tying the knot in October 1991. After spending over a decade together, the couple decided to part ways in 2004, and the said interview came out the following year when he was in a relationship with model Rosa Catalano.

In 2005 an interview with The Telegraph, Saif Ali Khan spoke about being hounded by the media over his divorce from Amrita Singh. He claimed facing domestic abuse and shared how it took a toll on him. He said, “It isn’t nice to be constantly reminded of how worthless you are and to have taunts, jeers, insults and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time.” Saif, who was said to be in a relationship with Rosa at that time, revealed how good it felt to be with someone who made him feel worthy.

Saif Ali Khan said, “I’ve gone through all of it. Now I feel healed again. Today, If I’ve found someone who actually makes me feel I’m worth something, what’s wrong with it? Earlier, I had hit such a rock bottom with my self-esteem that I’d be shocked if someone complimented me for my looks! Today if someone says something nice, I say, ‘That’s fine. Stars are supposed to be complimented’.” He also spoke about fighting to be with his kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. He said, “I really want my kids. But I don’t want to put up a constant fight over them. If they are to be taken away from me, then let Amrita call them Sara Singh and Ibrahim Singh. Let my daughter become 18 and ask me, ‘Where were you, Dad, when my brother and I needed you?'”

Saif Ali Khan didn’t have it easy after the divorce as he had to pay a high amount of money to Amrita, and revealing that Saif said, “I’m supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I’m paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead. Whatever I’ve earned from doing ads, stage shows, and films is being given for my children. I’ve no money.”

He further added, “Let me die of shame. But please don’t kill me with a feeling of constant guilt just because I’ve had the courage to finally walk away from an impossible relationship to find some solace.”

