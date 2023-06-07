Some time back, Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in Jiah Khan’s suicide case. 10 years after the actress died by suicide, the Mumbai court freed Sooraj in the case. For the unversed, on June 3, the Nisahbd actress was found dead at her apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. However, later, a six-page letter was recovered from the late actress’ house on which Sooraj Pancholi was booked for ‘abetment to suicide’. Now post the acquittal, the actor has once again got Salman Khan to revive his career.

The actor, who was launched by Salman Khan in Hero alongside Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty in 2015, is likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Yes, you heard that right! Scroll down for details.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Sooraj Pancholi will follow Rhea Chakraborty’s footsteps and move to TV to revive his career in the industry. Reportedly, Sooraj has been approached to participate in the digital version of TV’s most controversial show Bigg Boss which is returning with the second season. Earlier, after being involved in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, Rhea too has made her comeback with reality TV show Roadies 19.

According to a report in TV9, Sooraj Pancholi, who has been approached to participate in the show, is yet to give his nod to the offer.

Well, this is not the first time Sooraj Pancholi has taken Salman Khan’s support in the industry. Earlier to promote ‘Satellite Shankar’, he had appeared on Bigg Boss 13 sets.

Speaking about his relationship with Salman Khan, Pancholi once revealed to a portal that the Dabangg actor was the first person he messaged as soon as he left the court. He recalled Salman told him, ‘Sooraj, if you know in your heart that you haven’t done anything wrong, you have nothing to worry about’.”

As of now, there’s no official confirmation on the same.

