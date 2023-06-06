Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen hosting the second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT Hindi’, which is all set to premiere on June 17.

After the phenomenal success of IPL, JioCinema is now set to elevate the entertainment quotient ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With his magnetic screen presence and charismatic hosting style, Salman will surely take the over-the-top version to new heights of excitement, drama, and entertainment.

Details about the contestants are still under wraps. The show will be starting from June 17 on JioCinema.

On the movies front, after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s box office failure, the superstar has decided to take precautionary measures. Well, in layman’s languages, Dabangg Khan is likely to take a break from films. Yes, you heard that right!

A report by News18 stated, “Salman Khan is in ‘retrospect mood’ about his upcoming films. Reportedly, the actor has been offered six films but he is ‘refraining’ from signing any of them.”

The report further revealed, “It is suggested that Salman is currently waiting for the release of Tiger 3 and it is only after its release that Khan might decide his future projects. However, if this comes out to be true, it might also mean that Salman will not have any movie lined up for Eid 2024. It is important to note, the superstar has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours yet.”

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s Another Shocking Claim; “I’ll Commit Suicide…” – She Told The Production House On Kicking Her Out For Being Pregnant? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News