The entertainment industry across the globe has been changing rapidly, and while movies are still the most significant investment, OTT streaming platforms dominate the world and will eventually take over, given their massive reach. Bollywood actors are also making their OTT debuts, and can you guess the highest-paid OTT actor in India? And no, it’s not Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui or Pankaj Tripathi but Ajay Devgn; scroll below to find the answer.

While many OTT platforms are available to watch, India is currently dominated by Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, and SonyLIV. The actors are making vast amounts of money through streaming services and are, let’s take a look at, the highest-paid Indian actors on OTT platforms.

It may surprise you, but Ajay Devgn is reportedly the highest-paid actor and received a colossal cheque of Rs 125 crore for Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Next in the queue is Saif Ali Khan, who took home a hefty cheque of Rs 15 crore for eight episodes of Sacred Games season 1. Saif is followed by none other than OTT veteran Pankaj Tripathi who was reportedly paid Rs 12 crore for Sacred Games and Rs 10 crore for Mirzapur 2.

Next in line is Manoj Bajpayee, who has done commendable work on OTT and received a Rs 10 crore cheque for the second season of The Family Man. Manoj is followed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who took home a massive amount of Rs 10 crore for the second season of Sacred Games.

Not just Bollywood actors but also two actresses made a colossal amount of money through OTT, and it is Radhika Apte, who was reportedly paid Rs 4 crore for Sacred Games, followed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was paid Rs 4 crores for Family Man 2.

What do you think about Ajay Devgn being the highest-paid actor on the OTT platform? Tell us in the space below.

