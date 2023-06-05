Veteran tv actor Gulfi Paintal passed away today due to age-related health issues. He was well known for his performance as Shakuni Mama in the television show Mahabharat. As the world mourns the death of the veteran tv actor, an old video is now going viral on social media.

The viral video is from his appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show, where the late veteran actor recalled being threatened by a fan who asked him to stop the war in Mahabharat. Scroll down to know more.

In the viral video, the late Gulfi Paintal was seen sharing an incident on the show, the late actor revealed that he was threatened by a fan who got angry after watching war and Draupadi cheer haran scenes in the serial.

The fan wrote a letter to Gulfi Paintal, saying, “Abe Shakuni mama, Tu apne aap ko kya samjhta hai. Tu bada dusht hai. Tumne apne bhajeete ko ulta seedha padh padhaya , pandavo ke sath hamesha anyay kiya, tumne krishan Bhagwan ki kabhi nai mani, yahan tak tumne Draupadi cheer haran karvaya diya, yudh karvaya. Abe Shakuni agele hafte agar yudh bandh nai hua toh hum teri dusari tang tod denge.” This left everyone including Kapil Sharma laughing.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Take note that Gufi Paintal, who had been ailing for some time, was admitted to the hospital on May 31. His family issued a statement earlier in the day confirming his death. “With profound grief, we announce the sad demise of our father, Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family,” the statement reads. He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild. The last rites will be held today at around 4 pm at a crematorium in suburban Andheri.

While Gufi was known for Mahabharat, he was also seen in numerous movies and television shows. These include ‘Patthar Ke Phool,’ ‘Bol Radha Bol,’ and ‘Tum Karo Vaada’. Paintal has also helmed television shows such as ‘Hello Inspector’ and Khotey Sikkey.’

