All eyes are on Deepika Padukone this year as she has some big films in her kitty. From starring in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan to partnering with Madhu Mantena to produce and bring to spectacle a chapter from the Indian epic, Mahabharata, there is a lot to get excited about. But it looks like there may be a big hurdle on our way to happiness.

Advertisement

Just months before the release of her maiden production, Chhapaak, Deepika announced that she would be partnering with Madhu Mantena to produce this magnum opus tale of our mythology. The actress also confirmed that she would play the titular role of Draupadi in the film. There were speculations in the trade that the film is based on the novel, Palace of Illusions, which narrated the epic from Draupadi’s point of view. But, it may be put on hold right now. Keep scrolling further to know why?

Advertisement

“They announced the film because everyone was excited about bringing something as fascinating and iconic as Mahabharata on the big screen, however, over the last 2 years, they have not been able to lock on a director. The team explored several big names, but couldn’t align to the vision of any. One of the many directors in the race to direct Draupadi was Vishal Bharadwaj, but things fell through. After all these years, buzz is, the film is finally put on hold for the time being and will be revived at a later time frame,” a trade source told Bollywood Hungama about the conversations in the industry

Deepika Padukone has also switched her focus from Mahabharata to smaller films like Shakun Batra’s next and The Intern, as also the big superstar action spectacles like Pathan, Fighter and Prabhas’ next film with Nag Ashwin. She is also exploring other subjects to set a formidable line-up; however, at this point of time; Draupadi is stagnant with no progress what-so-ever.

“They are still keen to make it and will certainly revive it at the right time, on getting the right director. It’s an ambitious film, and requires a certain kind of command over the craft as bringing an epic to the screen is a big responsibility.” In the past, Deepika had described Draupadi as a role of a lifetime, and given her passion and commitment for this project, we won’t be surprised to see it revive sooner than expectations, once she has breathing space and gets the current commitments out of her system.

Must Read: Mahesh Bhatt’s Wife Soni Razdan Backs Rhea Chakraborty Amid Reports Of Her Dwindling Career, See Tweet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube