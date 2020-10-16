Last few weeks haven’t been easy for Deepika Padukone, who found herself amid controversy when here name came up in the NCB probe. The probe was in order to interrogate the possible drug Involvement in Bollywood. If the latest report is to go by, Deepika has finally resumed work and is back on the sets of her Shakun Batra directorial in Goa and below are all the details about the same.

Advertisement

A quick recap, Deepika flew down to Goa last month to begin shooting for the film that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Later her name popped up un the NCB probe, and the agency summoned her. Padukone came back to the bay, and her interrogation was done.

Advertisement

Now as we speak, Deepika Padukone is in Goa resuming work on the film. As per Mid Day, the actor flew down back to Goa almost two weeks ago. She didn’t resume work quickly but, Shakun Batra let her ease down and get into the process for the first 10 days. A source also revealed how she did a light-hearted scene recently.

The source close to the development said, “Deepika Padukone was in good spirits as she joined the unit last Thursday. Since there had been a 10-day-plus break, Shakun wanted her to ease into the process. She shot a light-hearted scene with Siddhant and Ananya.”

Meanwhile, the film that is backed by Dharma has been an anticipated project for a while now. While Deepika Padukone was in Mumbai, the team including Ananya Panday and Siddhant has begun shooting for their parts. “When Deepika was in Mumbai, Shakun shot the combination scenes of Siddhant and Ananya,” the source added.

So far, we only know that the film is a relationship drama that Shakun Batra is known for. But the source has spilled more beans. The film features a road trip that turns out to be an exploration of the relationship dynamics. “The movie studies the relationship dynamics between four friends who go on a road trip,” the source added.

How excited are you for this Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Putham Pudhu Kaalai Movie Review: Uplifting Exploration Of Love, Longing & ‘Miracles’ Amid The Pandemic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube