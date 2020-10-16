Aditya Narayan RUBBISHES Bankruptcy Claims, Says “Wonder What My In-Laws Must Be Thinking”

Aditya Narayan is all over the news headlines. The streak began when the actor confirmed his marriage with a long-time girlfriend, Shweta Agarwal. Co-incidentally, the confession came in days after Neha Kakkar’s rumoured marriage plans. But another thing that caught the attention was related to the host being bankrupt.

A few days ago, Aditya gave an interview where he spoke about the coronavirus pandemic affecting him majorly. He spoke about depleting all his savings and that he might soon have to sell his bike. The Indian Idol host also mentioned that he had only Rs 18,000 left in his bank account.

As expected, the news went viral in no time. Several industry members even contacted Aditya Narayan and offered him help. However, the actor has now come out in the open and quashed the reports. Not only that, he’s now worried about what girlfriend Shweta Agarwal’s family must be thinking about him.

Talking about it all in an interview with Telly Chakkar, Aditya Narayan shared, “This particular interview was taken a month and a half ago. So, the reporter generally asked me how do I react to the decision about offices being re-opened and shooting being resumed amid pandemic and I gave an answer looking at the current scenario on how lockdown has affected livelihood and has made it difficult for all of us.”

He continued, “I generally mentioned that I have bought a new apartment before the lockdown so being celebrity even, I have to think about EMIs and if pandemic extends for a longer period all of us have to suffer some way. I casually mentioned that mere 5 lakhs kat gaye hai EMI ke liye aur mere pas abhi 18K bache hai. But that doesn’t mean I have gone bankrupt and I have no money left. After working for more than two decades and that too working continuously how can I go moneyless?”

Aditya Narayan also joked about how he would now get better gifts during the wedding with Shweta Agarwal. “I wonder what my in-laws must be thinking. But I guess I will receive more gifts on my wedding now. I have been receiving so many calls asking If I need any financial help which was very sweet of them.”

The Indian Idol host and singer concluded by asking well-wishers not to worry about him. “Please do not worry about me. By God’s grace, I won’t come to this kind of situation as I have a very simple lifestyle and I know when and how to spend money. I am not a person who would show-off assets like my house, cars and holidays. So, I can understand why people must be thinking because they haven’t seen the financially successful side of me or the luxury I am living in. But just because I am not showing that doesn’t mean I have none,” Aditya Narayan signed off.

