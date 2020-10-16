A new throwback picture posted by his son Babil on Instagram sees late actor Irrfan Khan switching roles and, for a change, go behind the camera.

In the image, Babil sits by a lake while Irrfan clicks him with a camera.

“Switching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still. I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said ‘that’s all you have to do’. I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you,” Babil captioned the image.

Going by the picture, it was taken a while back when Babil was still a teenager.

Babil recently shared a picture of the grave of his late father, Irrfan Khan, adorned with red roses. It seems like the grave has also been given a fresh coat of white paint. He and his mother Sutapa Sikdar keep sharing memories of Irrfan on social media. The actor passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year.

Irrfan Khan’s final film, “Angrezi Medium” released on March 14, and the comedy drama is incidentally Bollywood’s last new release in the theatres.

