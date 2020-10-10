5 Years Of Jazbaa: Chandan Roy Sanyal Shares His Memories With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Irrfan Khan & Others

The Irrfan Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Jazbaa released five years ago on this day, and actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who was part of the cast, shared a few find memories of working in the film.

“I will always cherish the experience of working with Shabana Azmi ma’am and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The latter plays the lawyer who defends me in the movie. As if essaying Niyaaz Shaikh, a drug dealer and a convicted felon, wasn’t a challenge enough, I had some great actors to share the screen with and they kept me on my toes,” said Chandan, about the film that also featured Shabana Azmi and Atul Kulkarni.

“Although I never had any scenes with Irrfan Khan, I remember meeting him and he was always very warm. He said that he liked my work in ‘D Day’ and he encouraged me to keep at it and he was so confident that I would find my feet in Indian cinema,” he added.

“Jazbaa”, directed by Sanjay Gupta, revolves around Anuradha, a lawyer and a single mother, whose daughter Sanaya is kidnapped, and the kidnapper blackmails her to defend a rapist, Niyaaz Shaikh. The late Irrfan is seen as a cop in the film.

According to the actor, working in the film was “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn and relish the experience of being among the best in the business”.

