Ginny Weds Sunny Box Office Review: Far From Perfect But Decent Enough To Sail Through

Ginny Weds Sunny Box Office Review: Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam, Rajiv Gupta, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Suhail Nayyar

Director: Puneet Khanna

Producer: Vinod Bachchan

Streaming On: Netflix

Note: It has been more than 6 months since theatres have been closed all over the nation due to ongoing pandemic. No film has released at the Box Office in this time period so our Box Office Review will take into consideration lesser factors then we take in normal conditions.

Our Box Office Review in the current situation doesn’t imply the accuracy it does in normal circumstances because we have no clue about the release size Ginny Weds Sunny would’ve got if it had hit the cinemas on Oct 9.

A film’s Box Office fate also depends on the real performance of films releasing before and after it. In the ongoing situation, we can’t take into consideration that factor too and that’s why in the Box Office Review of Ginny Weds Sunny we will roughly predict its BO prospects and how much theatrical revenue the film may have lost because of not being able to hit the big screens.

Ginny Weds Sunny Box Office Review: Expectations

Ginny Weds Sunny isn’t that big-budget film with an immensely popular star cast which is expected to set the box office on fire. This is instead a movie which belongs to the popular genre but has been made on a limited budget and has star cast which is moderately popular.

The trailer of the film and its music has managed to get appreciation from the audience. Despite its limited budget, the film looks a good entertainer with an apt amount of romance and comedy. Vikrant and Yami are good looking stars and they look amazing together. Since they have been cast together in lead for the first time, there’s some sort of freshness which adds to the value of the film. The supporting cast like Rajiv Gupta & Ayesha Raza Mishra also promises so much fun.

Ginny Weds Sunny Box Office Review: Impact

As it promises, Ginny Weds Sunny comes out to be a decent rom-com which offers you a good dose of laughter, drama and romance. Vikrant & Yami’s chemistry is breezy and works very well. The film is based in Delhi and there’s heavy usage of Punjabi dialogues. Thankfully, it’s one of those rare films where the Punjabi language has been used well.

The dialogues are funny and manage to crack you up. There are a lot of scenes in which you will hit the pause button and laugh hard. The supporting cast is exceptional with Rajiv Gupta as Vikrant Massey’s father totally nailing his character. His dialogue delivery is on point and it looks like he was born to play this character. Ayesha Raza Mishra is also excellent.

Not that it impacts the box office value of the film hugely but Ginny Weds Sunny take a blow when it comes to writing. At times, I felt like the writers Navjot Gulati & Sumit Arora were very confused with their intentions. The title of the film is Ginny Weds Sunny so it’s certain that Yami & Vikrant’s characters will end up together. Not a problem. Ginny has an extremely understanding, nice and decently funny ex-boyfriend who provides competition to Sunny. Very good! But why in a rom-com like this you have to show a hero with grey shades?

Yes, I found Sunny a bit toxic and I don’t know what was the need for that in a film like this? Because that ends up making you feel like Nishant (Ginny’s ex-bf) is a better match than Sunny. In a face-off scene in fact when you have high hopes from Sunny, he leaves you disappointed. And guess what Nishant shines there. Why would writers want to do that unless Ginny is supposed to get married to Nishant in the end? You show non-heroic traits of the hero and someone who actually comes out to be a hero fades out without getting the heroine. And to get Ginny & Sunny married you blatantly try to justify his actions by damage control acts. This emotionally manipulative and confused writing doesn’t give a great feeling to the audience when the film ends.

Ginny Weds Sunny Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Despite its flaws, Ginny Weds Sunny would’ve done well at the box office because it manages to make the audience laugh. And at times it moves you emotionally as well. If the film had hit the cinemas, it could’ve targetted a 50 crores lifetime mark.

