From Mirzapur’s Kaleen Bhaiya To Sacred Games’ Guruji, 5 Times Pankaj Tripathi Won Us With His Performances

Two weeks to go. With each passing day, we’re approaching the release date of the most-awaited web series of 2020. That’s right, we’re talking about none other than Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur 2 that’s back with a whole lot of drama and bhaukal and all set to stream on October 23.

Advertisement

As the ‘King of Mirzapur’ one certainly can’t wait to see what Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi played by the versatile Pankaj Tripathi has in store for us. Essaying the role of a don that we simply hate to love, fans have fallen in love with this grey-shaded character making this villain the undisputed hero of the show.

Well, that’s exactly how good Pankaj Tripathi is when it comes to acting. Be it as the brutal butcher Sultan Qureshi in the popular Gangs of Wasseypur series or his memorable performances in Masaan, Newton, Gurgaon, etc, here’s an actor who gets into the skin of the character leaving each one of us in awe.

Showcasing his stellar acting skills on the webspace, Pankaj Tripathi has given netizens two of the most iconic OTT characters in the form of Guruji (Sacred Games) and Kaleen Bhaiya. Be it films or web shows, Pankaj Tripathi is a force to reckon with.

Advertisement

There’s simply no prizes for guessing if Pankaj Tripathi is one of our favourite actors. For those who simply love to see him on screen, here are five of his most memorable characters that viewers gave a thumbs up to.

The intense Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur

There’s absolutely no one who doesn’t know Kaleen Bhaiya. We’re talking about the deadliest don in the business. The ‘King of Mirzapur’ gave us a host of iconic dialogues for each one of us to circulate as memes and include as part of our modern-day lingo. Being a man on a mission, one fell in love with the manner in which the cool and Killer Kaleen Bhaiya went about doing his business. Having shown everyone in season 1 why getting on his wrong side means hell, we certainly can’t wait to see him unleash terror on his enemies in the much-awaited season 2 of Mirzapur that streams this October 23.

The shy Sadhya Ji in Masaan

We simply can’t get that adorable smile of his in Masaan out of our head as he strikes a conversation with Devi (Richa Chadda). While Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Tripathi might have earned all the plaudits for the 2015 film, the perfect Pankaj captivated our attention and how in the few scenes that he was in. While he plays a reserved introvert in the film, it’s his warm demeanour that makes Devi, who has shut herself to the world, open up to him. What you’re left with is a brilliant performance that stays with you for a long time.

Witty Rudra in Stree

When a worried villager asks how the demonic female spirit in Stree knows everyone’s names, Pankaj Tripathi, gives us one of the most memorable dialogues of the film by saying ‘Sabka aadhar link hai iske paas! Talk about taking a sly dig at India’s Aadhar system. The actor played the role of a phrenologist named Rudra, in the 2018 horror-comedy, who helps Rajkummar Rao to free his village from the clasps of a woman ghost. Leaving the audience in splits with his impeccable comic timing and hilarious one-liners, here was another role by Pankaj Tripathi that was adored to a large extent by viewers. So much so, that he went on to win the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2018 Star Screen Awards.

Doting father Anup Saxena in The Kargil Girl

An actor known for his versatility showed just how well he can play the role of the perfect parent as he essayed the character of Anup Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. With Janhvi Kapoor portraying the lead role of Gunjan Saxena, the first female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War, Pankaj Tripathi once again stood out in style. Giving #FatherDaughterGoals aplenty, his progressive thoughts and support to his daughter’s endeavours was well lauded amongst audiences and critics alike.

The Godman Guruji in Sacred Games Season 2

With the first season of Sacred Games being nothing short of path-breaking in the Indian OTT space, it was Pankaj Tripathi’s arrival in the second season that made the show an interesting watch Giving us two iconic words in the form of ‘Aham Brahmasmi’, Guruji showed not only Ganesh Gaitonde the ways of life, but each one of us as well. With his soft and slow tone being the calm to the storms inside Ganesh, it was no surprise to see the gangster being in a state of trance whenever he was with him.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh’s Khali Avatar Stuns The Comedian Who Says, “Yeh Naari Hai Sab Pe Bhaari”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube