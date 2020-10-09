The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh’s Khali Avatar Stuns The Comedian Who Says, “Yeh Naari Hai Sab Pe Bhaari”

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Recently, Kapil has taken to Instagram to show the world how powerful judge Archana Puran Singh is in her real life. The comedian uploaded a photo in which we see Archana lifting Kapil up effortlessly. Want to know more? Read the article.

We have already heard jokes on Archana Puran Singh about her physical strength but turns out that those were not merely jokes and Kapil Sharma has a legit proof of that.

On Thursday, Kapil Sharma posted a picture on Instagram in which he was seen dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu and was lifted by none other than Archana Puran Singh. In the caption, the comedian wrote, “Uff yeh kis se panga le liya 🙈 @archanapuransingh yeh naari hai sab pe bhaari 🤪😂🤣 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #fun #laughter #bts #sidhu #navjotsinghsidhu”

To which Archana Puran Singh replied, “Kal shoot par tere ko sirf uthaana hi nahin hai maine! Uthaa kar patakna bhi hai @kapilsharma PHIR tujhe pata chalna hai ki ye naari kitni hai bhaari. ”

The post went viral within minutes of posting it and people started reacting to the strength of Archana Puran Singh. Recently, Kapil Sharma also posted another photo celebrating 25 years of Sony. In the caption, he wrote, “Celebrating #25years of #sony 🤗🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🙏 #celebrations #25yearsofsony congratulations to the entire team of @sonytvofficial @sonymusicindia @sony @sonylivindia 🎂🥂🥳”

The Kapil Sharma Show recently made headlines when veteran actor Mukesh Khanna said that the show is disgusting and vulgar. He had said, “Even if the show is popular in the whole country but I think it’s the most disgusting show ever.”

He had even questioned Archana Puran Singh’s job. He said, “I can’t understand till today why they make a person sit in the centre on the throne. Their job is just to laugh? Even when they don’t feel like it? For this, they get paid. Earlier there was Siddhu for this work, now Archana is there. For? Laughing?”

What’s your take on The Kapil Sharma Show? Do let us know your views through comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

