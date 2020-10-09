Hina Khan On Bigg Boss: "If I Make Noise Or B*tch & It Works, They Show That"

Hina Khan is one of the most successful television actresses in India. The Hacked actress started off with television and became a popular name in the household in the country and has now become a part of Bollywood industry too. The 33-year-old is currently seen in Bigg Boss 14 and is making headlines every now and then.

Hina has entered the house as one of ‘Toofani Seniors’ this season along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

Recently in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan opened up on her vamp image and revealed that it’s because of Bigg Boss.

“I had done Yeh Rishta for 8 years and I needed to break out of that image because I’m not like Akshara at all. I started doing these reality shows like Khatron and Bigg Boss which gave a very different side of me to the audience,” Hina said.

Talking about the vamp-tag, Hina Khan added, “Of course. it was a deliberate move. I agree I’m flawed, I make mistakes and I’m no God. In a day itself, we spread love, we share good vibes, we hug each other and sometimes, we bitch. Sometimes, we do say that we don’t like a certain person. Now, it depends on them what they want to show.”

The Hacked actress further continued, “But it is also not their fault. They’re running a show, they themselves don’t know what will work. In a split-seconds rating from the audience, they decide. So they are like, ‘When Hina makes noise or she bitches, it’s working. So let’s show that.’ But it’s not always mandatory that what you watch is the full truth. There is a story before and after; you see the reactions, you don’t get to see the action.”

Hina Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 11 and while she was the first runner-up of the show, Shilpa Shinde won the show.

Their fights in the house made the headlines every other day and her popularity become massive with the show.

