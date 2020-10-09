Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rubina Dilaik SLAMS Hina Khan & Other Seniors For Being UNFAIR, Becomes First CONFIRMED Nominated Contestant

Ever since Bigg Boss 14 has started, the viewers have gotten a wonderful escape from their lockdown boredom. Every day, we see contestants getting into new arguments, fights and disagreements. In the latest promo of India’s most controversial show, we see the popular TV bahu Rubina Dilaik giving it back to seniors, proving that she isn’t the one who would sit quietly if something wrong happens to her.

The promo shows Rubina getting into a heated argument against seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan over the luxury items. The actress is seen raising her voice against the unfair allocation of luxury items done by Hina Khan.

As we are already aware that only seven items can be given from BB mall to the contestants by senior Hina Khan. But Rubina Dilaik thinks that Hina’s allocation is unjust. She is seen suggesting if a pair of shoes is counted as ‘one item’ then salwar-kameez should also be counted as a single thing. But Hina Khan is seen getting irritated by Rubina’s statement and says that she will only get one item today. This makes Rubina even more furious. Have a look at the promo here.

As you must have seen that Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla also join the argument and support Hina Khan in the heated discussion but Rubina Dilaik does not give up on putting her point. She clearly tells the seniors that they are ‘forcing’ their decisions on her. The actress further says that the seniors are of no use and are completely logic-less.

Meanwhile, in yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, we have seen Jasmin Bhasin also sharing that her skin is breaking out because of unavailable items and daily fight to get an item. Also, Rubina Dilaik becomes the first confirmed contestant to get nominated for this week’s eviction. Bigg Boss also addressed Rubina and Jasmin and said, “Bigg Boss 14 belongs to the celebrities and it is a platform for them to raise their voice, opinion and stand up for themselves. Bigg Boss has no interest in showing anyone in a bad light. If someone breaks down easily then it is their weakness.”

