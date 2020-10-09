Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 is about to complete its first week. And tomorrow, we are all set to watch the first Weekend Ka Vaar of this season. Today, we are going to tell you when and where Salman Khan is shooting for Weekend Ka Vaar. Want to know? Read the article.

Earlier, there were reports that Salman Khan will be shooting Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar from his farmhouse in Panvel because of the outbreak of COVID-19. But this isn’t true.

According to a Twitter handle named Khabri, Salman Khan will shoot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode tomorrow in Film City, Goregaon in Mumbai. Have a look at the tweet here.

#EXCLUSIVE #WeekendKaVaar shoot is sheduled for Tomorrow. #SalmanKhan will shoot on the sets of #BIGGBOSS14 In Filmcity. As said earlier Audience will not be allowed on The sets — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 8, 2020

Salman Khan has been hosting the show for a decade now and this is the 11th time, the Radhe actor has returned to the show as host. From praising the contestants for their good behaviour to scolding them for their wrong behaviour, Salman Khan is known to be very vocal about the week’s happenings in Weekend Ka Vaar.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has also resumed shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after six months along with Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and others. The makers have also uploaded a YouTube video of the BTS of the movie. In the video, Jackie Shroff said, “This is the time when the whole world is in trauma…magar jo bhi hai, isi baat se hum sab jude hue hain ek dusre se (but whatever it is, we all are connected with each other because of this)”

Speaking about Bigg Boss 14, we have already witnessed so many fights in the first week, now it would be interesting to know whom Salman Khan will appreciate and whom he scolds. What do you think? Do share your opinions via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

