Ankita Lokhande Is Elated As Her Father Is Discharged From The Hospital

Ankita Lokhande on Thursday penned a note for her father, who returned home on being discharged from hospital. The actress took to her verified Instagram account to share a few pictures of herself with her parents.

Even though she thanked the hospital staff and doctors for taking care of her father, Ankita did not mention what ailment he was battling.

Ankita‘s note for her father reads: “Papa u r back from the hospital and nothing will ever make me happy more than you and your good health..I promise to take take care of you unconditionally and forever just the way you have been doing it for me and for us as family. Thanku everyone for prayers and love. Thanku #lilavatihospital for the awesome hospitality and the great doctors. #parentsarepriority #familycomesfirst.”

Recently, on the occasion of Daughters’ Day, the actress had shared her father’s photograph from the hospital bed.

“I don’t know what and how to express what u mean to me maa and Paa. I’m what I’m all because of u. Thanku so much for everything. I’m very very proud to be ur daughter me and arpan are very lucky to hv parents like u. Get well soon Paa and come home soon Paa. I love u to the moon and back. Happy daughters day to me and to all the daughters in the world. Parents are priceless,” she had written along with the photo on Instagram.

