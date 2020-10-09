A Suitable Boy: Tabu & Ishaan Khatter's BBC Mini Series To Get Its India Release On THIS Date

Mira Nair is known for her excellent film making skills. She is known for making critically acclaimed movies like Salaam Bombay, Mississippi Masala, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love and The Namesake. The audience, as well as critics, have very well received her recent series named A Suitable Boy, which is based on Vikram Seth’s bestselling book of the same name. The series stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala. Now the good news here is that the series will be made available to Netflix audiences very soon.

A Suitable Boy already aired by the BBC in the UK and Ireland. Now it will be available for its Indian release on Netflix on October 23, 2020.

Netflix India has announced the news on their twitter handle. The official page of Netflix India wrote, “so this is what romance looked like before the Internet?”

The plot of A Suitable Boy is set in newly independent India of 1951. The series features the journey of Lata, who is a passionate literature student. Her mother wants to find a suitable match for her, but Lata embarks on a journey of love and heartache as three very different men try to win her heart. What happens next? For that, you need to watch the series.

The cast of the series is up and coming. Tanya Maniktala is seen as Lata Mehra. Ishaan Khatter plays the character of Maan Kapoor in the series, while Tabu is seen as Saeeda Bai. If you haven’t seen the series yet, this is undoubtedly one not to miss.

We are desperately waiting for October 23, 2020, to watch A Suitable Boy on Netflix. What are your plans? Do let us know through your comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

