Peaky Blinders: Do You Know? Cillian Murphy Led Show Was Supposed To Have This Fast & Furious Star

Peaky Blinders is one of the most popular British period TV shows all over the world. Cillian Murphy totally got into the skin of the character of Thomas Shelby and nailed it. Despite being anti-hero with Grey shades, it enjoys a huge fan following for its likeability. The credit goes to character sketch as well as the performance of Cillian.

In our earlier Peaky Blinders trivia, we shared with you how Cillian Murphy smoked as many as 3000 cigarettes by the end of season 2 which means just 12 episodes. However, he informed the reporters that he only smoked herbal cigarettes which were tobacco and nicotine-free and hence weren’t addictive.

In fact, the creator of the show Steven Knight joked about the same, told Cillian Murphy. “There were these rose cigarettes that are herbal – Steve (Knight) would joke they’re one of your five a day.”

Peaky Blinders’ cast also included stars like Paul Anderson, Tom Hardy and others. But do you know, there was a time when Steven Knight seriously considered Fast & Furious star Jason Statham? Yes, that’s true! Knight who has worked with Statham in 2013 film Redemption wanted him to star in the show. As per Den of Geek, while talking about the same, Knight said, “But it was difficult because obviously, he’s so committed elsewhere,” and added, “He’s such a great, great guy. He’s such a good bloke and such a nice bloke, as well as all the stuff that goes with it, he’s a really nice bloke.”

However, he didn’t reveal for which character he was considering Statham. But imagine how would it have been to see Jason Statham in Peaky Blinders!

Meanwhile, for season 6 of Peaky Blinders, it’s reported that Rowan Atkinson may play the role of Adolf Hitler. Season 6 is said to be built around Oswald’s revenge and Tommy digging what failed his plans. We all know that won’t be it. According to Stuffssmart, “Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British Union of Fascists in the UK, in real life, was also a friend of Adolf Hitler. He was also invited to Mosley’s second wedding. As the next season will get deep into the story of Mosley, fans think Hitler may make an appearance.”

