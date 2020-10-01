Peaky Blinders: Do You Know? Cillian Murphy As Thomas Shelby Smoked 3000 Cigarettes In Just 2 Seasons

British period crime drama Peaky Blinders is one of the most admired shows of TV history. The Cillian Murphy led show first premiered on BBC in September 2013. The show has seen the release of 5 seasons so far and 6th one is being awaited by the fans.

Advertisement

Cillian Murphy plays the iconic role of Thomas Shelby in the show. Those who have watched even 1 season of the show know that Tommy loves smoking a lot. There’s hardly any scene in which you won’t see Thomas not holding a cigarette. LOL!

Advertisement

Our Peaky Blinders trivia for today is also something similar. As per Independent, thanks to the requirement of his character Thomas Shelby, Cillian Murphy smoked as many as 3000 cigarettes by the end of season 2 which means just 12 episodes. However, he informed the reporters that he only smoked herbal cigarettes which are tobacco and nicotine-free and hence aren’t addictive.

“People did smoke all day (back then) and it just became a Tommy thing,” said Cillian Murphy while talking about the same.

In fact, the creator of the show Steven Knight joked about the same, told Cillian Murphy. “There were these rose cigarettes that are herbal – Steve (Knight) would joke they’re one of your five a day.”

Talking about he came to know about ending up smoking 3000 cigarettes, Cillian said, “I asked the prop guys to count how many I smoked just out of interest, and they think it’s something like 3,000.”

Meanwhile, for season 6 of Peaky Blinders, it’s reported that Rowan Atkinson may play the role of Adolf Hitler. Season 6 is said to be built around Oswald’s revenge and Tommy digging what failed his plans. We all know that won’t be it. According to Stuffssmart, “Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British Union of Fascists in the UK, in real life, was also a friend of Adolf Hitler. He was also invited to Mosley’s second wedding. As the next season will get deep into the story of Mosley, fans think Hitler may make an appearance.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Demi Lovato Releases Emotional Ballad On Twitter, Is She Talking About The Break Up With Max Ehrich?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube