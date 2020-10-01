Demi Lovato Releases Emotional Ballad On Twitter, Is She Talking About The Break Up With Max Ehrich?

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato had been dating for the past six months. Just three months ago they even announced their engagement on Instagram and were planning to get married soon. However, it seems the relationship didn’t last more than six months.

The songstress has now surprised her fans by releasing her self-love anthem, titled “Still Have Me.” In the emotional ballad, she admitted of being a “mess” and would “rather be alone”. Her new song came a day after she wrote, “Music is always there for me… song in the am,” on both Instagram and Twitter.

Take a look at the tweet:

Music is always there for me… song in the am — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 30, 2020

While the song is not yet available on streaming platforms, Demi Lovato has released her new emotional ballad on her Twitter handle and wrote, “Music is always there for me…” In her song, she appears to address her failed relationship with actor Max Ehrich.

In the first verse, she sings, “I’m a mess and I’m still broken. But I’m finding my way back And it feels like someone’s stolen / All the light I ever had.” She then continues, “I don’t have much but at least I still have me.”

Seemingly in reference to her split with The Young and the Restless actor, Demi Lovato croons, “Everything around me shattered/All the highs are now just lows/But it doesn’t even matter/’Cause I’d rather be alone.”

If reports are to be believed, the Confident singer had called split after discovering her former fiance’s “intentions weren’t genuine”. Max Ehrich had allegedly dated Demi to make his public profile “shoot up”.

While the news of their alleged break up came to the fore on Thursday, a source close to Demi Lovato had revealed about the breakup to People Magazine last week. However, the singer herself is yet to explicitly address their breakup.

The source told the publication, “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers.” The report also mentioned that the singer had initiated the breakup after she gathers Max Ehrich’s intentions.

