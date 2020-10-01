The Godfather is one of the most brilliant, popular and best franchise in the world of cinema. Director Francis Ford Coppola gave people a story that will astound cinema lovers for more years to come. Equal credit goes to Robert Evans for investing in the project as a producer. But the latest reports state that Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal will star in a movie based on the making of this 1972 crime drama.

Yes, you read it right! It’s something unusual yet exciting that a movie will be made on the making of another film. But that’s the magic of cinema. No one can forget it gave immense fame to the bright talent that Al Pacino is. Also, the movie starred Marlon Brando, who is still remembered for his performance in the titular role.

Talking about the movie on the making of The Godfather, Oscar Isaac will portray Francis Ford Coppola, and Jake Gyllenhaal will essay the role of Robert Evans. As reported by Deadline, Barry Levinson will direct the film that is titled as ‘Francis And The Godfather’. Barry Levinson redeveloped Andrew Farotte’s Black List script. The project is being produced by Echo Lake Entertainment’s Mike Marcus, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding along with Kevin Turen, Jon Levin and Baltimore Pictures’ Jason Sosnoff.

About Francis And The Godfather, director Barry Levinson said, “Out of the madness of production, and against all the odds, a classic film happened.”

The director of the 1972 crime drama, Francis Ford Coppola was asked his reaction to this project. Coppola said, “Any movie that Barry Levinson makes about anything, will be interesting and worthwhile!”

Along with Al Pacino and Marlon Brando, the film starred James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire, John Cazale, Abe Vigoda, and many others. We can’t wait to know which actors will portray these actors in the making of the movie.

Do you think Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Francis And The Godfather, a movie on the making of this iconic movie is worth a shot? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

