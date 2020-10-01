WWE: Roman Reigns Is ON For A Fight With CM Punk!

It’s been years, we heard CM Punk dropping those famous pipe bombs. For loyal WWE fans, the straight edge society’s superstar made the PG era more interesting. And now, what if we say that he can make the present, the New era, more exciting and that too by fighting Roman Reigns.

Yes, you learnt that right! It’s not us making any speculations but the ‘Big Dog’ himself has dropped a major hint of what could be a possible contest. Even though the reigning champion isn’t fond of Punk’s personality, he’s up for the challenge if it’s good for business.

Recently, Roman Reigns graced the Loaded Management podcast. There he discussed his possible match with The Rock at Wrestlemania 37 and even spoke about CM Punk. He stated of being the guy who could get best out of the ‘Brahma Bull’.

Roman Reigns said, “I think I’m the guy. If there’s anyone to do it and anyone that he would feel comfortable within the ring and have a proper build-up and that can rise to the occasion, there’s no doubt in mind that I’m the guy. We’re definitely going to have to crack a lot of eggs on the way to that omelette.”

Speaking about CM Punk, he said, “All the way from someone as big as The Rock to someone like CM Punk – someone who really hits home with our audience and hardcore fans,” Reigns said. “If you’ve watched wrestling for the last 10-15 years and love it and it’s in your blood, then you probably have some kind of feelings about that guy. I know I do. Just by doing one of these things, he made my job a lot harder. If it’s something that the fans can get behind and can sink their teeth into and really dive into the creative with us, then I’m willing to do it.”

“I don’t like the guy. I don’t know many people who do. I just don’t know many who do, but I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if that’s the case. He’d probably have to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right, but if he’s willing and the fans and audience are going to like it and be into it, then most likely I’m going to be into it,” Roman Reigns concluded.

What do you think of Roman Reigns’ comments on CM Punk?

