The year just got worse as we lost one of the most humble stars in the form of Chadwick Boseman. Before he breathed his last, we saw his stellar performance in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, and now, there’s one last treat for all his fans with Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Yes, you read that right! Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is Boseman’s final film. Backed by Netflix, the first look of the film is out making all the fans emotional.

As per the first look pictures revealed by Netflix’s official handle, Chadwick Boseman in a tuxedo is looking all classy. Take a look:

Here’s your first look at Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM, based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe.@MaRaineyFilm comes to Netflix 18 December. pic.twitter.com/fuMIec46KC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 30, 2020

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is based on August Wilson’s award-winning play of the same name. Directed by George C. Wolfe the film follows the story of trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey, portrayed by Viola Davis. Set in 1927 Chicago, the film deals with issues of race, music, relationships and the exploitation of Black recording artists.

It also features Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo and Michael Potts in key roles.

Recently, we learnt that Mural has been made in memory of Da 5 Bloods actor at Disney Downtown. Nikkolas Smith, who is the artist behind the tribute, even shared some images on social media. It featured Boseman giving the Wakanda salute to a young child wearing a Black Panther mask.

Along with the pictures, Nikkolas wrote, “This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. It is a full-circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T’Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman. I’m so thankful to be able to honour Chadwick’s life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist.”

Best known as Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman was battling stage 4 colon cancer. On August 28, he bid goodbye to everyone.

