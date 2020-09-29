WWE: The Rock REACTS On Roman Reigns Win At Clash Of Champions

The weekend was really a special one for WWE fans as Clash Of Champions entertained them to the core. The pay per view had some really good contests and the most interesting one was ‘heel’ Roman Reigns taking on cousin, Jey Uso. As expected, the big dog emerged victorious and now, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has reacted on his relative’s win.

The contest between the ‘blood’ was really an intriguing one. Even though everyone knew who’s going to be a winner, Uso did put up a brilliant show. It went onto become a bit personal as Reigns demanded Uso to accept his superiority in the family. With such words coming into the play, fans expected a reaction from another family member, the Brahma bull. And guess what, he has something to say.

After a win, Roman Reigns posted a victory picture on Instagram with a caption “Levels. #TribalChief #WWEClash”. Reacting to the same, The Rock replied, “Same game, different levels. Same hell, different devils. Heard you two tore the house down”.

Take a look at Roman Reigns’ post below:

What are your thoughts on The Rock’s words?

Meanwhile, recently The Rock expressed his desire to fight Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 37.

He said, “Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman. In terms of box-office draw… I know how that conversation goes. ‘Listen, here’s what we’re thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one… that’s when… But you know what, the truth is, I would be honoured not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But of course, I would be honoured to have him raise his hand in that one,” as per Wrestlingnews.co.

Speaking of Clash Of Champions, the other important match was between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. McIntyre successfully defended his Championship against RKO but he got a helping hand by not 1 or 2 but three men. Yes, fans were surprised by an appearance by Big Show, Christian and Shawn Michaels, who damaged the chances of Orton. The legend killer was put into the ambulance, as per the stipulation. The Scottish Psychopath emerged victorious!

Must Read: Chadwick Boseman Gave A Chunk Of His ’21 Bridges’ Salary To Sienna Miller & The Reason Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube