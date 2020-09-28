Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Violate Megxit Agreement, British Royals To Boycott The Couple?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last week made an appearance at Time 100 special and urged the Americans to vote for the upcoming US presidential election. The Royal couple entered into political territory where British royals traditionally do not venture.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex urging Americans to vote in the recent Time 100 special was in violation of their deal to leave the British Royal family. The alleged violations have prompted talks about whether to strip a couple of their titles.

According to Sunday Times, when Prince Harry & Meghan Markle called on American voters last week to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity” in “the most important election of our lifetime,” the move has irked the other royals.

A royal aide had revealed to the publication, “The [royal] family are all wringing their hands, thinking: where is this going and does this abide by the deal to uphold the values of the Queen? The feeling is it’s a violation of the agreement.”

The Royals are supposed to remain politically neutral. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had previously pledged that “everything they do will uphold the values of Her Majesty,” when they resigned from the family. The comments made by the pair was in violation of the pledge they took.

The source had further said to the publication that the Royal family was embarrassed by the comments made by the pair. The comments were seen as a dig at President Donald Trump. “If Trump is re-elected and makes another visit here, what is the Queen supposed to say when her grandson and his wife have effectively campaigned against him?” the source said to the publication.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s comments, there were discussions held among the aides regarding how to further distance the royal household from them. Among many possibilities could be to take away their royal highness titles, which they were allowed to keep but not use after leaving the royal family, reports the publication.

