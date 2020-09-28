Vin Diesel Debuts As A Singer With 'Feel Like I Do'; Netizens Say It's MOST Surprising Turn Of Events In 2020

Vin Diesel is here to surprise his fans with one more talent. Yes, we are talking about singing. Even though we have seen him singing in bits at award shows, he has now treated his fans with a full-fledged single.

Yes, the F&F star has finally made his singing debut with a single titled ‘Feel Like I Do’. The superstar launched the song at The Kelly Clarkson Show and it’s getting some interesting reactions from netizens on Twitter.

A Twitter with username @StevieAxl95, “Vin Diesel’s new song “Feel Like I Do” is fu**ing incredible. Such vibes”

Vin Diesel’s new song “Feel Like I Do” is fucking incredible. Such vibes pic.twitter.com/SlgrN7gHfi — Axl (@StevieAxl95) September 28, 2020

Another one with username @herosforsale wrote, “I’ll say this…the Vin Diesel song is good and that’s the correct opinion”

I’ll say this…the Vin Diesel song is good and that’s the correct opinion — /r/HerosForSale (@herosforsale) September 28, 2020 The new Vin Diesel song is kinda….good? pic.twitter.com/MJohqtIdpI — Ricardo Hernandez Jr (@rhernandez9110) September 28, 2020 In what might be the most surprising turn of events of 2020, my current favourite song is sung by Vin Diesel — dana (@nevernotdana) September 28, 2020 @CareyAMurdock I agree…that Vin Diesel song is pretty good! 👍 — Sound of Inevitability (@progolfer143) September 28, 2020

According to Yahoo News, talking about the song, Vin Diesel said, “I am blessed that in a year that I would normally be on a movie set – but as you know that’s not possible – I’ve had another creative outlet. Another way to share with you my heart.”

“To that end, one of the first people to believe in me was Kygo… I hope you like it.” he added.

He also shared an update on Instagram in which he wrote, “For so long, I have been promising to release music… encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone. Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud.”

In another post, he wrote, “Vin Diesel also shared the

Hope you… FEEL LIKE I DO. All love, always..”

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel has been in news for his upcoming film Fast & Furious 9. The film is making people excited since the trailer dropped in February. Starring Vin Diesel along with John Cena, it is cited as a sequel to The Fate Of The Furious (2017). The latest buzz also suggests that the film will be set in space.

Michelle Rodriguez confirmed the news. In an interaction with Collider, she has confirmed that the Fast & Furious 9 is heading to outer space. She said, “Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that.”

Must Read: The Fate Of The Furious Box Office Facts: From A Budget Of $250 Million To Crossing HUGE Avengers Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube