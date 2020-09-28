Harry Styles Runs Around Amalfi Coast With Flying Hair & We Order Alexa To Play ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Harry Styles is a god’s blessing to us and we couldn’t agree more to it. His world tour is postponed once again and he has been working on a new single ‘Golden’ and shooting for the same in Amalfi coast.

The Watermelon Sugar singer was spotted running with flying hair at the coast and all we wanted is Alexa to play ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ in the background.

Harry Styles was wearing an oversized white shirt which was partly unbuttoned and paired it with faune coloured three-fourth boxers and flaunted his perfect torso underneath it.

Take a look at pictures here:

I said it before and I’ll say it again harry styles IS the main character, everyone else is just living in his world pic.twitter.com/t1HWBjyY2v — 𝐝𝐞𝐞. (@harrymoonchild) September 27, 2020

What have we done to deserve this beauty?

Harry has kept his look little rough with brunette locks and looked drop-dead handsome in the same.

Last week the Watermelon Sugar singer gave an update to his fans on Twitter about his World Tour and wrote, “I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

He further added, “Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I, unfortunately, have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice.”

It’s sad news for Harry Styles fan out there but it makes sense with the rapid increase in the COVID-19 cases and his first priority is to keep his fans and crew members alright. And that’s why we love him so much.

