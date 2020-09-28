Tenet Box Office (Worldwide): Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Has Now Surpassed xXx & Bad Boys II

Tenet Box Office (Worldwide): Christopher Nolan directorial was a shot in the dark when the makers decided to release it amid pandemic. Of course, the collections of the film have been badly affected due to COVID-19 spread especially in the USA, but it has managed to save some grace.

The film was close to the $250 million worldwide mark till last weekend. Now according to the latest box office update of the film, it has gone past the $280 million mark.

According to Box Office Mojo, after its run in the latest weekend, Tenet has done a worldwide business of $283.2 million. It’s a fair result considering the circumstances. The film collected $41.2 million in the USA and $242 million have come for international markets.

While Tenet is ready to touch the $300 million mark soon, it has crossed the worldwide lifetime business of some notable films like xXx, The Bourne Legacy, Bad Boys II & The Incredible Hulk. While the Vin Diesel led 2002 film did a worldwide business of $277.44 million, Jeremy Renner starrer collected $276.14 million. Bad Boys II & The Incredible Hulk made revenue of $273.33 million & $264.77 million respectively.

Tenet is currently 537th highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time worldwide. On its way to the $300 million mark, the film will cross films like Sex and the City 2, The Bourne Supremacy, Salt, Shutter Island, X-Men, Ghostbusters, Ocean‘s 8 and others.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and others in important roles. The film has been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”. The trailer of the action thriller gives a glimpse into the mission that the protagonist secret agents, essayed by Pattinson and Washington, embark on, in a time-bending mission to prevent World War III.

The film has been shot across seven countries i.e. India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.

