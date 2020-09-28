Before the release, Tenet was said to suffer badly due to the pandemic scare amongst the viewers. But guess what, Christopher Nolan’s credibility and the good pre-release buzz has done a brilliant job for the film.

Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and others in key roles, the film was doubted even to recover its making cost. But now, the action thriller is way past the mark of its budget, which is said to be $200 million.

As per the latest report in Variety, Tenet has earned more than $280 million at the box office. Currently, it’s playing in 2,850 domestic locations. The film has made around $19.2 million during the weekend with $3.4 million coming from US box office.

A time to rejoice for team Tenet!

Meanwhile, recently Tom Cruise watched the film amidst the shooting of his Mission: Impossible 7. He took time out of his busy schedule to got to a theatre and watch the movie.

Tom Cruise took to his Twitter page to share a video of going to a theatre ‘Odeon BFI Imax’. In the video first shot in his car, the actor is wearing a mask. As he steps out of the car and enters the theatre, he looks at the poster of Tenet. The Mission: Impossible actor says, “Here we are. Back to the movies.”

What comes next is a surprise. He watches Tenet amid the audience sitting for Tenet preview. At the end of the video, when someone asks Tom Cruise his review, he answers, ‘Loved it’. The actor captioned the video, “Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it.”

After early critic’ reviews of Tenet, Tom Cruise’s review made fans more excited. One fan commented on the video, “I think we’re all going to need a two-pass on this film. #TENET”.

Another commented, “Tom Cruise loved it so now I’ll risk my life to see it!!!”

Check out the video below:

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

