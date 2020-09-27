Titanic: Kate Winslet Did THIS When She Learnt She Has N*de Scene With Leonardo DiCaprio

James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic has to be one of the greatest films of all time. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in lead, Titanic was the first film to cross the $2 billion mark.

While the film proved to be a monstrous hit in the US, it was even bigger in other countries. The reason behind the film’s great success was the way its story resonated with people all over the world. The chemistry of Leonardo and Kate is still remembered as one of the best. The music was just the cherry on the cake with Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ turning out to be iconic.

Remember the scene in Titanic in which Leonardo’s character Jack paints a nu*e Rose? While the scene has given goosebumps to most of us, do you know what went behind shooting it? It’s true that the scene was a challenging one and especially to look comfortable while doing it in front of the crew. And guess what, it was Kate who decided to take the step forward and make things more comforting between her and Leo.

As per IMDB, when Kate Winslet found that there is a nu*e scene she has to shoot along with Leonardo DiCaprio, she flashed him in the first meeting itself. Now that’s something really interesting. Isn’t it?

Also, the picture of Rose (Kate Winslet) was originally sketched by none other than James Cameron himself. Yes, you read that right! Apart from maverick filmmaking, we got to see one more quality of Cameron in Titanic. Not only Rose’s one but each and every sketch Jack (Leo) carries in his leather binder, was made by the filmmaker. Whoa!

Even after 23 years of its release, Titanic is 3rd highest-grossing film of all time globally. Only Avatar and Avengers: Endgame have managed to surpass the worldwide business of the film. It is also the top-grossing film of Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet and James Cameron’s 2nd highest grosser.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

