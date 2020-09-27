Love is in the air. Model Jordyn Woods just made it Instagram official with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, 24! Wood made their relationship public and official by posting some memories from their recent trip on social media. The couple is having a blast on a beach in Mexico where Jordyn celebrated her 23rd birthday.

Jordyn Wood shared a couple of pictures from their recent vacation today. She captioned it, “I found you, then I found me.” She added a white heart at the end of it.

The first of the three pictures show Jordyn Wood and Karl-Anthony Towns in each other’s arms. Woods has her arms around him and his right hand on her lower back. The next show the two posing together for the came while the third has them cosying up with each other while sitting on the sand.

Towns too shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights”

Both Wood and Karl-Anthony Towns donned matching printed swimsuits from Versace. Jordyn wore a $575 Acanthus print one-piece. Karl-Antony donned a $485 men’s swim trunk. The design on the outfits features Versace’s signature gold leaf accent with a subtle leopard. Jordyn accessorized with two Cartier’s Juste Un Clou nail bracelets worth $6,300. The model has been wearing them the entire trip.

Jordyn Wood’s sister, Jodie Wood, commented on the picture writing, “don’t be shy.” Raven Tracy replied, “Awwwww ima cryyyyy. Happy for you sissssss…” The model and her new love have also received tons more of love from their Insta fam on the picture.

This loved filled announcement comes just days after Jordyn Wood and Karl-Anthony Town displayed some PDA at her birthday bash! With his arm wrapped around her waist, he gushed “Happy Bday QUEEN” via his Instagram story.

Towns gifted his girl a Chanel clutch, two Hermès Birkin bags and a signed Michael Jordan jersey on her special day.

Talking about their relationship (before this post), Jordyn and Karl- have never confirmed their relationship status. Jordyn previously insisted that she and the NBA star were ‘just friends’. The couple were spotted on various dinner dates this summer. Jordyn has also been a support for Karl following the death of his mother in April due to contracting COVID-19.

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth Bags A Criminal-SciFi & A Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Netflix; All About It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube