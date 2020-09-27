Schitt's Creek Rosebud Motel Is Up For Sale: James Franco Shot A Series There & MORE Facts About It!

There are two kinds of people on the earth right now, who have watched Schitt’s Creek and those who are missing on some epic entertainment. If you’re from the first kind, well, Rosebud Motel is up for sale for real. Yes, those who have connected with Emily Hampshire’s Stevie and all you were missing is owning that beautifully rustic motel, here’s your chance.

Some fun facts before we enter what the real owner of Rosebud Motel (actually located in Hockley Valley) aka Jesse Tipping said about the selling hotel. The motel has been a staying place for NBC players, movies like A History of Violence and James Franco’s TV series 11.22.63 have been shot there, and there are a couple of rooms available on rent since a couple of years on Airbnb.

In an interview with The Star, Jesse said, “I’m actually in the process of putting it up for sale. It’ll be up for sale next month.” He also revealed that since Schitt’s Creek has gained popularity, the motel has been witnessing an increasing number of fans visiting it just for fun.

Jesse says, “We just kind of let them enjoy it because if they are not bothering anybody, people really get a kick out of it. I don’t think it will be tough (to sell). The guys that stayed there, they would go out to the river and try and catch these fish with their hands. They would always let them go.”

He also opened up about his bonding with the cast and crew, “They didn’t just come in and do their thing. They interacted with the people around them. They were just a great bunch to work with. We didn’t advertise for you to come stay at Schitt’s Creek or the Rosebud motel, but we actually used it for people who needed a spot when they were coming into ski at Hockley or worked in the area for weddings or events.”

Schitt’s Creek fans living in the area near Hockley Valley, give it a visit before it’s sold and reconstructed to something else.

