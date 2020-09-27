Lili Reinhart On Her Love For Strip Clubs: "They Are Like Disneyland To Me"

Lili Reinhart, who stole our hearts as Betty Cooper in Riverdale, recently came out of the closet and revealed to the world that she is bisexual. Now, just a couple of months since that big revelation, the Chemical Hearts actress has made another announcement that has caught out attention. Lili loves strip clubs!

The actress, who played a stripper named Annabelle in Hustlers, recently revealed that the role made her ‘appreciate strip clubs more. This film also starred Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and Cardi B. Read on to know what she said.

During a recent candid conversation with Stellar, Lili Reinhart spoke about her role as a stripper Hustler as well as her love for strip clubs. Talking about playing a stripper, she said, “It was just so cool. No-one tells a story from the perspective of a stripper. Stories don’t try to make strippers or sex workers out to be anything other than what they do and so, to kind of know these women as women and not just for their line of work was important.”

She added, “It definitely made me appreciate strip clubs more. I love strip clubs now. Strip clubs are like Disneyland to me.”

Talking about her love for strip clubs now, Lili Reinhart said, “Yes, I love them. I just came out as bisexual recently, so it’s not really a surprise to anyone. My close friends and my castmates, maybe they didn’t know that I was bisexual, they were probably like, “Why does this girl like strip clubs so much?” And I’m like, well, now you know.”

For those who do not know, in a June 3 Instagram post, The Riverdale star admitted revealed to all that she is bisexual. She wrote on her Instagram story, “Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in August, Lili Reinhart admitted that she decided to come out so that people won’t ask questions regarding who she dates. She said, “I thought: “Do I like girls? I don’t know.” As I’ve gotten older, the answer has become “Yes. Clearly, I do.” I think I just felt at this point in time: Why not? If suddenly I started dating a girl publicly, I didn’t want people to be, like, “What the…?” Not that I would even owe anyone an explanation. Because I don’t.”

