Chris Hemsworth Bags A Criminal-SciFi & A Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Netflix

Chris Hemsworth is back in the headlines yet again. The actor’s personal life has always been stable, and he is blessed with the most perfect family ever. Now when it comes to his professional life, there too the Thor actor is in a very good space. Recently we told you how the makers of Thor: Love And Thunder are considering a change in the shoot location within Australia. Well, now the actor is breaking the internet with a deal, allegedly multi-million dollar, that he has signed with Netflix.

At least 2020 is turning out to be a good one for someone. But, wondering what this new deal is all about? Alright then, we are going to tell you everything about this. But, for that, you guys have to continue reading further.

According to reports in The Sunday Telegraph, Chris Hemsworth has signed on a four-movie deal with Netflix. This deal could inject millions of dollars into the Australian entertainment industry. The 37-year-old actor has inked a deal which will see at least one of the four movies filmed down under. Chris is reportedly negotiating for the three other films to also be filmed in Australia

One of the films which the actor has signed as per the deal is said to be Spiderhead. It is a sci-fi drama about criminals undergoing emotion-altering drug testing. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, the flick will star Chris alongside American actors Miles Tiller and Jurnee Smollett.

We know fans are really excited to hear this news. But, Netflix has not yet confirmed the deal signed with Chris Hemsworth. Well, the actor has already enjoyed huge success with his previous Netflix film Extraction. The 2020 blockbuster is one of Netflix’s most-watched feature films, with more than 99 million views on the streaming platform in the first four weeks.

After the massive success of Extraction, fans kept on wondering if the Thor actor will return in the sequel of the movie. And to everyone’s happiness, Chris has stated that though nothing has been confirmed, he would gladly return to the role.

We are sure that all the Chris Hemsworth fans must be jumping with joy on hearing this news. What do you think about this deal?

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor Claim Sushant Singh Rajput Consumed Drugs? Kedarnath Actress Confesses Of A Relationship With The Actor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube