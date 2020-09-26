Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor Claim Sushant Singh Rajput Consumed Drugs? Kedarnath Actress Confesses Of A Relationship With The Actor

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has taken a shocking twist after the drug angle got attached to it. After Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik’s arrest, many big names from the Bollywood industry has come up in the drug matter. Today all eyes were glued on Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor who were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Their names involved in drug case came as a shocker for many.

After many hours of interrogation, these three actresses walked out of the NCB office. As expected, they made certain big revelations which will surely blow your minds. From confessing to drug consumption to a relationship with Sushant, many hidden truths came out. Continue reading further for more explosive details.

According to reports in ABP live, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have both admitted that Sushant Singh Rajput used to take drugs in his vanity van and during shoot breaks. The Aashiqui 2 actress also informed the NCB officials that there was a party at Sushant’s farmhouse in Pawana but denied taking any drugs. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone also confessed to her drug chats but denied consuming any of it.

Shraddha’s name had come under the scanner after a set of Whatsapp chats exchanged between her and Jaya Saha allegedly discussing CBD oil went viral. In the chats, Jaya Saha wrote to the Chhichhore actress: “Hello, I am sending across the CBD oil with Jinal today :)”, to which the actress responded, “Hey! Thank You”. And now according to CNN-News18, during the NCB probe, Shraddha has admitted to taking CBD oil as medicine.

Further, according to reports in Times Now, Sara Ali Khan said that she did not break up with Sushant Singh Rajput because of his alleged drug habit. The actress told them that she wanted to focus on her career as she was just starting out. Sara also reportedly denied that she was being pressurized to end her relationship with him. She has categorically denied the use of any drugs. Rhea Chakraborty, in her statement, had said that Sushant would consume substances along with her in his Pawana farmhouse. Kedarnath actress said she did visit the farmhouse but did not consume any drugs.

Do you think that these confessions by Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may bring about a change in the Sushant Singh Rajput case? Only time will tell.

