Bollywood Drug Probe: NCB Arrests Former Dharma Employee Kshitij, Marijuana Seized!

The Bollywood drug case that came into the limelight during the death investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is making headline today as actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned. The agency, as per reports, also made another arrest in this case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau have arrested a former employee of Karan Johar’s Dharma Production after seizing marijuana from his residence. Details below.

As per the latest reports, the NCB has arrested former Dharma Productions employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad after hours of interrogation. According to Times Now, this ex-employee of Karan Johar was evasive during his questioning. The report also claims that his answers were allegedly unsatisfactory. Kshitij was quizzed about the video of Karan Johar’s 2019 party at his residence.

The NCB has conducted raids at Kshitij Ravi Prasad’s Versova residence. Reports mention that the agency officers have seized marijuana from there and later detained him. His interrogation took place after Rakul Preet Singh named him during her questioning yesterday.

The NCB summoned Rakul on Friday, September 26, during which she named Kshitij and claimed that he procured drugs. Rakul also claimed that Kshitij supplied drugs to celebrities and gave them to 4 top actors.

Another ex-employee of Dharma Productions, Anubhav Chopra, who was also questioned by the NCB. Meanwhile, Karan Johar issued a statement last night (backlink it to his statement) and clarified that he does not know Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra personally. He also said that he could not be held responsible for their actions. His statement read., “I would like to further state that several media/news channels have been airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my “sides”/“close aides”. I would like to place on record that I do not know these individuals personally and neither of these two individuals are “aides” or “close aides”. NEITHER I NOR DHARMA PRODUCTIONS CAN BE MADE RESPONSIBLE FOR WHAT PEOPLE DO IN THEIR PERSONAL LIVES. THESE ALLEGATIONS DO NOT PERTAIN TO DHARMA PRODUCTIONS.”

In other news about the case, Meanwhile, actress Deepika Padukone arrived a while ago at the NCB guesthouse today. This interrogation is in regards her 2017 chats allegedly discussing drugs with Jaya Saha and manager Karishma Prakash.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor too arrived at the agency a few minutes ago. Sara Ali Khan also will be quizzed by the NCB today.

