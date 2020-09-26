Earlier today Deepika Padukone reached the NCB office for investigation in the Bollywood drug nexus case and now Shraddha Kapoor has reached the NCB headquarters at the Ballard Estate, Mumbai.

This has come after Rhea Chakraborty got arrested for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and according to the reports, the Jalebi actress took the names of Deepika, Shraddha, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Jaya Saha who happens to be the talent manager at KWAN confessed of her chats with Shraddha Kapoor and hence the Saaho actress is being investigated for the same. But before reaching the NCB headquarters, Shraddha’s car was spotted at rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha’s residence.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence.

Sara Ali Khan is also being summoned today by the NCB. Yesterday, Rakul Preet Singh was summoned by NCB and was made to sit face to face with Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash after Jaya Saha exposed her chats with them about drugs.

Meanwhile, Rakul confessed to keeping the drugs at home for Rhea’s personal use and that she didn’t keep it for her own consumption.

Also, according to India Today, NCB has revealed that Deepika was the WhatsApp group admin for drugs chat and Karishma and Jaya Saha happened to be the part of the group too.

Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

Must Read: Karan Johar BREAKS Silence: “NO Narcotics Substance Was Consumed In The Party”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube